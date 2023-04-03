Resident Evil 4 Remake Remained in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Gotham Knights Re-Enters Top 10 - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its second, according to GfK data for the week ending April 1, 2023. Sales for the remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped 69 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 23 is up one spot to second place as sales climbed 34 percent. Hogwarts Legacy dropped to third place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up two spots to fourth place with sales up 58 percent due to discounts.

Gotham Knights re-entered the top 10 in sixth place as sales were up 999 percent due to sales.

Super Mario Odyssey is down one spot to eighth despite sales increasing five percent. Sales for the game were helped by the Nintendo Switch hardware bundle and promotions for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

34 of the top 40 games saw a boost this week due to multiples sales at retailers.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Resident Evil 4 Remake FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gotham Knights WWE 2K23 Super Mario Odyssey God of War: Ragnarök Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

