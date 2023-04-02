Resident Evil 4 Remake Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2023.

FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy fell two spots to fifth place, while Minecraft is down from fifth to sixth place.

Places seven through 10 are Nintendo Switch exclusives. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is in seventh place, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is in eighth place, Mario Party Superstars is in ninth place, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in 10th place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 12, 2023: Resident Evil 4 - NEW FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Pokémon Scarlet and Violet New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

