Xbox Series X|S Outsells Sega Master System

Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Sega Master System, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Xbox Series X|S had sold an estimated 20.86 million units worldwide through February 2023, while the Sega Master System sold 20.84 million units lifetime.

Up next for the Xbox Series X|S is the Nintendo GameCube with 21.74 million units sold, followed by the original Xbox with 24.65 million units sold and Atari 2600 with 30.00 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 11.13 million units in North America, 5.61 million units in Europe, 0.43 million units in Japan, and 3.68 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the Sega Master System, which sold 2.00 million units in North America, 6.95 million units in Europe, 2.52 million units in Japan, and 9.37 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down Xbox Series X|S Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 1.96 million units in the UK, 0.82 million units in Germany, and 0.72 million units in France.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020.

