10 New Games Announced for PlayStation VR2, Launch Window Lineup Tops 40 Games - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed 10 more games that will release for PlayStation VR2 in its launch window.

These newly announced games brings the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 to over 40 games, while more are planned to release throughout the year.

Read the details on the games below:

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Another Fisherman’s Tale is the highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning A Fisherman’s Tale.This captivating adventure game takes players on a journey through a surreal world filled with imaginative locations and mind-bending puzzles.

The game’s poetic storytelling and unique VR mechanics include the ability to detach and control limbs, making for a truly immersive experience. If you’re a fan of imaginative, narrative-driven games, then Another Fisherman’s Tale is a must-play. Get ready to be immersed in a world of wonder later this year on PS VR2.

– Frank de Brie, Global Marketing Manager, Vertigo Games

Gorn

The team here at Free Lives are excited to bring the frighteningly realistic depiction of gladiatorial combat to PS VR2, just like the ancient Romans would have wanted. Since we first started developing Gorn we’ve added lots of new weapons, foes, and game modes for budding gladiators to take down in the arena and we believe this is our best version yet! Gorn arrives on March 16.

– Ruan Rothmann, Designer, Free Lives

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Nock, the latest addition to the virtual reality gaming world, combines the excitement of bow and arrow action with the thrill of a high-stakes soccer match. Players can skate and fly around a dynamic pitch, using their bow and arrow to blast the ball into their opponent’s goal.

With ranked multiplayer matches, casual custom games, and skill-based matchmaking, Nock offers a cross-platform gaming experience that is easy to learn but challenging to master. Communication with teammates is made easy with in-game voice chat and individual muting options. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other in Nock, arriving in March.

– Max Weisel, Creator of Nock, Owner of Normal VR

Hellsweeper VR

From the creators of Sairento VR and the publishers behind Arizona Sunshine comes the physics-defying Hellsweeper VR, an intense VR experience where earthly physics do not exist and gravity-defying movements become your new reality.

As you traverse the different dimensions of Hell, gain mastery of a wide range of weapons and elemental magic, all while exploring crazy moves you previously thought imaginary.

Hellsweeper VR arrives later this year.

– Frank de Brie, Global Marketing Manager, Vertigo Games

Ragnarock

Ahoy, vikings! Are you ready to rock? Ragnarock is a solo/multiplayer VR rhythm game in which you play a viking captain competing in a ship race through mythological environments. Using your two hammers, crush the incoming runes in sync with epic viking music!

Following the tradition of arcade games, Ragnarock is easy to play, hard to master. Only the most experienced players will be able to collect all the gold medals, beat the high scores and sign their name on the leaderboard. The multiplayer PvP mode, up to 6 players, brings real-time competition against your friends. Arriving February 22 alongside PS VR2!

– Côme de Percin, Creative Director, WanadevStudio.

Runner

Born out of a love for the look and feel of late 1980’s prestige anime, Runner is a visceral arcade experience that we are excited to release on PlayStation VR2 on February 22 with platform-specific enhancements.

You can enjoy freeform VR shooting and blisteringly fast motorcycle combat in crystal clear 4K featuring intuitive gameplay with upgradeable sidearm mods, unique mounted cannon weapons, and time-bending special moves. You’ll feel the tactile immersion with weapon-specific adaptive trigger feedback and haptic controller effects, with the PS VR2 headset feedback conveying every shot, impact, and cannon blast.

Race and blast your way through 9 detailed levels unique to every playthrough, set to a dynamic soundtrack by Fat Bard. The game includes the interactive visual novel, PREAMBLE, fully voiced by a veteran cast.

– Mr. Truant Pixel

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Dock your barship and serve up some wild creations in Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, featuring a fully voiced campaign, millions of drink combinations, and daily leaderboard competitive modes. With its procedurally generated shifts, you’ll never know what you’re going to rustle up.

Between shifts, you can unwind, build new bar machines, get new ingredients and mix your own custom concoctions. Headset feedback and controller haptics let you feel every shake, slice, and squeeze as you go bar to bar. Work hard and you might even break a sweat!

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending offers a free upgrade to owners of original PS VR version.

– Chris Youles, Co-Founder of Foggy Box Games

Sushi Ben

Sushi Ben is a VR narrative adventure where you must save a local sushi restaurant from going out of business. But it won’t be easy! First, you’ll need to meet the townspeople and help them out in order to earn their trust. Sushi Ben features colorful narrative encounters, beautiful 3D manga panels, and an anime-inspired art style.

Later this year, experience a variety of exhilarating VR activities as you fend off the greedy landlords who are trying to shut down the restaurant. Sushi Ben is written by the creator of Hatoful Boyfriend. Produced by Big Brane Studios and executive producer at SMG Studio, Sushi Ben was nominated for two awards at the 2021 Raindance Immersive awards.

– Brian Edward Hicks, Technical Director, Big Brane Studios

Swordsman VR

Swordsman is a realistic sword-fighting game with historical factions and epic boss fights. Experience visceral combat against armored, physically simulated enemies that can parry, riposte, and dodge your attacks.

Approach every fight like a real duel using realistic weapons and armor physics to battle a Kraken, powerful boss weapons, thematic environments, dismemberment, hand-to-hand combat, player progression, RPG elements, and more!

Swordsman will be a free upgrade for the first three months for players who already own the PS VR version.

– Alek Sinn, Creative Director, Sinn Studio

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Jump on stage in and live out your rock-star fantasy in Unplugged: Air Guitar, arriving February 22 for PS VR2. Play air guitar to some of the biggest, most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands, including Ozzy Osbourne, The Offspring and Weezer. Unplugged is all about making you feel like a rock legend.

Let Satchel from Steel Panther guide you towards stardom as you perform some of your favorite songs in front of ever-growing crowds.

– Frank de Brie, Global Marketing Manager, Vertigo Games

Here is the current launch window lineup:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles