Resident Evil 4 Debuts on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 54K, PS5 Sells 39K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 89,662 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 26, 2023. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second with sales of 85,371 units.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 31,140 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 17,240 units and the PlayStation 5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 14,787 units.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 27,198 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 15,044 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 12,146 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 10,781 units.

Six of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 5, and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 53,781 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,964 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,531 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 583 units, and the 3DS sold 84 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 89,662 (New) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 85,371 (New) [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Koei Tecmo, 03/23/23) – 31,140 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 27,198 (336,143) [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Koei Tecmo, 03/23/23) – 17,240 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 15,044 (4,959,637) [PS5] Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Koei Tecmo, 03/23/23) – 14,787 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12,146 (3,958,873) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,781 (5,214,116) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,317 (3,083,009)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,604 (4,104,933) PlayStation 5 – 34,154 (2,757,837) Switch – 10,008 (19,242,001) Switch Lite – 7,169 (5,256,921) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,810 (443,519) PlayStation 4 – 1,531 (7,862,074) Xbox Series X – 450 (183,385) Xbox Series S – 133 (250,790) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 84 (1,191,077)

