Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 3 Million Units in 2 Days, Resident Evil Series Tops 135 Million Units - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom has announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over three million units worldwide in two days and the Resident Evil franchise has sold over 135 million units as of December 31, 2022.

"The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations," reads the announcement from Capcom. "Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 135 million units since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 27 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series.

"Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story and modernizing the game feel, the 2023 release will provide both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gameplay experience, featuring highly immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE. Along with securing high scores on online review sites, the title garnered praise and attention following the release of the Chainsaw Demo, in which players could enjoy the opening of the game, resulting in worldwide sales of the title surpassing 3 million units in the first two days after the game’s release.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Resident Evil 4 released or the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

