Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 3 Million Units in 2 Days, Resident Evil Series Tops 135 Million Units

Capcom has announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over three million units worldwide in two days and the Resident Evil franchise has sold over 135 million units as of December 31, 2022.
"The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations," reads the announcement from Capcom. "Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 135 million units since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 27 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series.
"Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story and modernizing the game feel, the 2023 release will provide both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gameplay experience, featuring highly immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE. Along with securing high scores on online review sites, the title garnered praise and attention following the release of the Chainsaw Demo, in which players could enjoy the opening of the game, resulting in worldwide sales of the title surpassing 3 million units in the first two days after the game’s release.
"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."
Resident Evil 4 released or the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.
this remake is a masterpiece, congratulation 3 millions copies, hopefully it will be the first RE to reach the 15 millions copies sold
Capcom went above and beyond with this remake! I'm having a blast and looking forward to doing another playthrough as soon as I've completed my first run.
The 135 million series figure is from Dec 2022, so it's on at least 138 million now thanks to RE4's debut.
I’m half way through my second play through and I’m disappointed. Playing at second time to test out the new game plus.
The Combat Set pieces, which were crucial to the joy of the original because they were balanced and tuned to perfection, are badly missing in the Remake. Just for example, the 1st village, Barn and Sniper support of Ashley in the castle - those combat set pieces are far worse than the original & not fun to play.
Then you’ve got new voice cast most of which are awful except for the merchant who is good.
The music is infinitely worse…..and you’ve got a game that is worse than original.
Hit by ammo enemy animation is still very good, and generally the game is very polished.
I played the original 4 times in a row just one month ago, so a just direct comparison is easy.