Hogwarts Legacy Tops the Australian Charts

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 12, 2023.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V are in second and third places, respectively. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in fourth place.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is in fifth place, Metroid Prime Remastered is in sixth place, NBA 2K23 is in seventh place, and FIFA 23 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Metroid Prime Remastered NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 4

