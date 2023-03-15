Blizzard Veterans Form Gas Giant Games, Developing Action RPG With Survival Elements - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Two Blizzard veterans have announced the formation of a new video game studio called Gas Giant Games.

The veterans are Diablo III game director and World of Warcraft: Legion lead designer Jay Wilson, and Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4 senior combat designer Julian Love. Others working at the studio have also developed popular games including Kingdom Hearts, Company of Heroes, Overwatch, Dragon Age 2, Space Marine, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light, Gears of War, and more.

The first game from the studio will be an action RPG with survival elements.

"Julian and I have together, and separately, delivered some of the best action, RPG, and strategy systems the game industry has ever seen." said Wilson. "I felt we could create new, outstanding game experiences if we teamed up, gathered the best developers we know, and applied those skills to games and game genres that we’re passionate about."

Love added, "Gas Giant Games starts with a core understanding of what players value in the games we make. Then we focus on delivering the s—t out of that."

Gas Giant Games will be at the Game Developer’s Conference in San Francisco, California from March 20 to 24 and provide demonstrations of its action RPG to interested publishers and investors.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles