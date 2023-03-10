Metroid Prime Remastered Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Metroid Prime Remastered has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 9th week of 2023.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the one other new title in the top 10, debuted in sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and FIFA 23 both dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up three spots to fifth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 9, 2023: Metroid Prime Remastered - NEW Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - NEW Minecraft Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Pokémon Scarlet and Violet New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

