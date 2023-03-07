Sony: PS VR2 Has a 'Good Chance' of Outselling the Original - Sales

Sony executive deputy president and CFO Hiroki Totoki during a chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference this week stated he believes the PlayStation VR2 has a good chance of outselling the original, which sold over five million units.

"We are very happy to launch VR2 on PS5," said Totoki via VideoGamesChronicle. "VR1, we sold over five million units, and I think we have a good chance to exceed that amount with PlayStation VR2."

He added there are forecasts that the virtual reality market has a chance of being one of the largest growth areas in the media and entertainment segment in the first half of this decade.

The original PlayStation VR released for the PlayStation 4 in October 2016 and ended up selling over five million units by the end of 2019.

The PlayStation VR2 launched last month for the PlayStation 5 at a price of $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99. It is currently only available to purchase via PlayStation Direct.

