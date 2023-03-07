Xbox Game Pass Adds Valheim, Ni no Kuni II, Civilization VI, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Guilty Gear -Strive-, Dead Space 2, Dead Space 3, Valheim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear -Strive-. The new artistic direction and improved character animations will go beyond anything you have seen before in a fighting game. Let’s rock!

Coming Soon

Dead Space 2 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

Three years after the Necromorph infestation aboard the USG Ishimura, Isaac Clarke awakens from a coma, confused, disoriented, and on a space station called The Sprawl. Fight new enemies and explore this open world’s massive zero-gravity environments to discover the truth with Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

Dead Space 3 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

Journey across space to the icy planet of Tau Volantis with Isaac Clarke and Sgt. John Carver to destroy the source of the Necromorph outbreak. Overcome avalanches, ice climbs, violent wilderness, and an army of deadly, evolved enemies to save mankind from the impending apocalypse with Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

Valheim (Game Preview) (Console) – March 14

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles! Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 16

Civilization VI offers unique ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console and PC) – March 21

Once upon a time, there was a world torn by endless war. But then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join the young king Evan to found a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLCs.

Game Updates

Fallout 76: Mutation Invasion – Available now

Mutation Invasion is here and mutations from Daily Ops’ missions have infected Public Events! Play a Mutated Public Event every hour for additional rewards and challenges and jump back into Daily Ops to earn scaling rewards and experience a new variety of locations, enemies, and mutations. Read more about the Mutation Invasion update.

No Man’s Sky: Fractal Update – Available now

Completely immerse yourself in an infinite universe with No Man’s Sky update 4.1, Fractal! Introducing a catalogue of your most incredible discoveries, the stunning Utopia Speeder starship, a huge number of quality of life and accessibility improvements, and much more! Learn more here.

Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within – Available today

Halo Infinite’s largest multiplayer update yet is available starting today! Season 3: Echoes Within offers players a new 100-tier Battle Pass, new maps, a new mode and, for the first time, a new weapon and equipment item. For more details, check out this interview with 343 Industries Head of Live Performance, Sean Baron.

Sea of Thieves: The Forts of Fortune & 5th Anniversary Celebration – March 16 & 20

The Forts of Fortune are heating up again on March 16! New Chests of Fortune have been spied in their Vaults, offering coveted cosmetics and Commendations to any pirate who can hold on to them long enough to hand in. Enjoy new Pirate Legend Voyages and world changes too! Plus, celebrate Sea of Thieves’ 5th anniversary on March 20 with an exclusive log-in bonus, time-limited celebration selfie wall and a supersized Community Weekend event! Find out more about how Sea of Thieves is celebrating its fifth anniversary here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Madden NFL 23: EA Play Supercharge Pack – Available until March 9

Don’t forget to claim a limited-time reward for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Give your Ultimate Team a boost with the EA Play Supercharge Pack – just head to the Game Pass Ultimate Perks page by March 9 to claim the pack.

Halo Infinite: Corrupted Assault Rifle Bundle – Available today

Overwhelm your foes with the exclusive “Corrupted Hex” Assault Rifle Weapon Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps! This Perk requires Halo Infinite Multiplayer to use.

F1 22: Champions Content Bundle – Available now

Join the grid in F1 22 with three My Team Icons, two drivable safety cars (available only in Time Trial Mode), 18,000 PitCoin, and more. EA Play members can claim this Bundle now until April 3, 2023.



The Sims 4: Sleepover Sleepwear Set – Available now

Get the family ready for a cozy night in with The Sims 4 Sleepover Sleepwear Set, available with your EA Play membership!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

March Game Pass Quests are available for you to complete and claim! Redeem your completed Quests for points on your console in the Game Pass section, PC, or on the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. The more you play, the more you earn with opportunities to try out daily, weekly and monthly Quests.

Available now:

Overcooked! 2 (250 points – Ultimate only): Burn 30 items

Burn 30 items Signalis (5 points): Play

Play Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass Game (50 points)

Leaving March 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, which means it’s time to give these a proper farewell and jump back in before they go. Don’t forget you can save up to 20% off your purchase on games available in the Game Pass library.

F1 2020 (Console) EA Play

(Console) EA Play Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

