Aragami Studio Lince Works Shutting Down in April - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Barcelona-based studio behind the Aragami series, Lince Works, announced the developer will be shutting down in April.

"We have some important news to share with you," reads the announcement from Lince Works. "It is with deep regret that we have to announce that Lince Works will effectively stop the development of new projects indefinitely, starting this April.

"We have been lucky enough to work on what we love for the past nine years, pouring our hearts and souls into creating immersive and entertaining games for you to enjoy, and we are so proud of what we have accomplished.

"But unfortunately, we have come to the end of our journey.

"The last couple of years have been particularly difficult as we shifted towards the development of new IPs and a new course for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly, although we made good progress, the economic context was not favorable and we ran out of time.

"It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we have done for the past year will ultimately not come to a completion.

"We will always be grateful to our community and players around the world. Your loyalty and passion for our games have been our driving force, and we cannot thank you enough for the invaluable support you have shown us throughout these years.

"We want to assure you that Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain available across all platforms and store fronts and the online co-op will be accessible.

"We would also like to express our appreciation to our incredible team, who have worked so hard on bringing our games to life. It is with a heavy heart that we have to separate our ways, but we know that they will continue to bring their talent and passion to the industry in the future. We will do our best to help them find the best place to continue their career.

"Although we may be closing our doors, the memories and experiences shared with the team and you, our fans, will remain forever.

"Thank you for being part of our journey and for making it an unforgettable one."

Thank you for this journey. A message from Lince Works. pic.twitter.com/hr72RIur2o — Lince Works (@LinceWorks) March 7, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles