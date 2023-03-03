Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Tops 75,000 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty today and the game has already set a record for a Soulslike game for Team Ninja on Steam.

The action RPG surpassed 75,000 concurrent players on Steam on launch day, according to SteamDB. Earlier today the game peaked at 75,906 players on at the same time.

This number is much higher that two other similar games from Team Ninja did. Nioh: Complete Edition peaked at 10,649 concurrent players, while Nioh 2 peaked at 41,325 concurrent players. It should be noted Nioh released for PC nine months after it launched on the PlayStation 4 and Nioh 2 nearly a year after its PS4 launch.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

