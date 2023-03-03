Company of Heroes 3 Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 26, 2023.

Company of Heroes 3 debuted in fourth place and Octopath Traveler II debuted in 10th place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in second place, The Last of Us II is in third place, and Borderlands 3 is in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, NBA 2K23 is in seventh place, Metal Gear Rising Revengeance is in eighth place, and FIFA 23 is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II The Last of Us II Company of Heroes 3 - NEW Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Metal Gear Rising Revengeance FIFA 23 Octopath Traveler II - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

