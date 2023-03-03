Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 26, 2023.

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe is the best-selling new title in the top 10 as it debuted in second place.

Company Of Heroes 3 debuted in third place, Octopath Traveler II debuted in fifth place, and Like A Dragon: Ishin! debuted in ninth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in fourth place, Borderlands 3 is in sixth place, The Last of Us Part II is in seventh place, NBA 2K23 is in eighth place, and FIFA 23 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe - NEW Company of Heroes 3 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Octopath Traveler II - NEW Borderlands 3 The Last of Us Part II NBA 2K23 Like A Dragon: Ishin! - NEW FIFA 23

