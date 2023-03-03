Future Games Show Spring Showcase Set for March 23 - News

GamesRadar+ and PCGamer announced The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, GamesRadar, and TikTok.

Actors Briana White and Cody Christian, who played Aerith and Cloud respectively in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, will co-host the showcase, which will feature world premieres, developer interviews, exclusive content coming to consoles, PC, and VR.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will feature over 50 games and the reveal of a new virtual set powered by Unreal Engine.

"We can’t wait to share our first broadcast of 2023 which combines a carefully curated mix of the most exciting and innovative upcoming multiplatform games," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games at Future. "We’re making some small tweaks to our show format, with a new Ones to Play section focused on games with playable demos, and another new spotlight slot that we’ll be talking about in the coming weeks."

Briana White added, "I'm super excited to be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with Cody. We can't wait to show you some awesome trailers and share news on the best upcoming games this year. Be sure to join us because it's going to be so much fun!"

