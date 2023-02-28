PC Game Pass Preview Launches in 40 Countries Today - News

Microsoft announced a preview versions of PC Game Pass is coming to 40 new countries today. The first month will be available for a "special testing price."

PC Game Pass will officially launch and leave the preview version in the coming months in these countries to bring the total number of countries with Game Pass to 86 countries.

"Beginning on February 28, gamers in these new markets can sign up for PC Game Pass Preview program giving them immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games," reads the announcement. "​It only takes a few minutes to download the Xbox Insider Hub app and sign up to join the Insider Program. Once registered, players can join the preview of PC Game Pass for a special testing price for the first month."

Here is the list of new countries that will be getting the preview version of PC Game Pass today:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

