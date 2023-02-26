Fire Emblem Engage, Dead Space, and Forspoken Debut on the Canadian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the best-selling game in Canada for January 2023, according to data from The NPD Group reported by Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Fire Emblem Engage was one of three new titles to debut in the top 10. The tactical RPG debuted in second place despite games from Nintendo not including digital sales.

The remake of Dead Space debuted in third place, while Forspoken debuted in eighth place.

NHL 23 came in fourth place and FIFA 23 in fifth place. Elden Ring took sixth place, followed by Pokémon Scarlet/Violet in seventh place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for January 2023:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Fire Emblem Engage* - NEW Dead Space (2023) - NEW NHL 23 FIFA 23 Elden Ring Pokémon Scarlet/Violet* Forspoken - NEW God of War: Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

*Digital sales not included

