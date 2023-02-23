Wild Hearts Debuts on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 89K, NS Sells 49K, and XS Sells 7K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 36,958 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 19, 2023.

Wild Hearts (PS5) is one of four new games in the top 10. It debuted in second place with sales of 26,905 units.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 21,860 units, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 7,503 units.

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 11,565 units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in third place with sales of 23,593 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 12,958 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 9,227 units.

Seven of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5 and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 88,653 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 48,896 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 6,600 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,581 units, and the 3DS sold 79 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 36,958 (104,154) [PS5] WILD HEARTS (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 26,905 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,593 (4,860,103) [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 21,860 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12,958 (3,889,142) [NSW] Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Square Enix, 02/16/23) – 11,565 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,227 (5,163,206) [PS4] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 7,503 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,573 (3,046,881) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,773 (1,007,103)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 75,518 (2,500,333) Switch OLED Model – 29,457 (3,911,062) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,135 (386,638) Switch – 10,729 (19,186,280) Switch Lite – 8,710 (5,214,465) Xbox Series X – 4,015 (178,406) Xbox Series S – 2,585 (250,169) PlayStation 4 – 1,581 (7,854,525) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 79 (1,190,620)

