PS5 Best-Selling Console, NS #2, XS #3 - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2023

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 493,793 units sold for January 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 14.59 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 331,728 units to bring its lifetime sales to 47.12 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 309,620 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.95 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,380 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.64 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 236,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 156,000 units. PS4 sold 257,453 units for the month of January 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 153,485 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 77,051 (18.5%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 10,647 units (3.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 72,306 units (-18.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 28,492 units (-86.7%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by 1.11 million units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by 1.33 million units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 0.84 million units. It should be noted this is comparing January 2023 estimates to December 2022 estimates, the biggest sales month of the year.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for January 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 493,793 (14,592,017) Switch - 331,728 (47,118,594) Xbox Series X|S - 309,620 (11,945,963) PlayStation 4 - 4,380 (41,636,969)

USA hardware estimates for January 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 418,538 Switch - 280,370 Xbox Series X|S - 260,177 PlayStation 4 - 3,898

Weekly Sales:

January 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 131,912 Switch - 86,528 Xbox Series X|S - 78,744 PlayStation 4 - 1,352

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 111,623 Switch - 73,263 Xbox Series X|S - 65,872 PlayStation 4 - 1,224

January 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 116,486 Switch - 75,227 Xbox Series X|S - 72,283 PlayStation 4 - 1,117

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 98,623 Switch - 63,651 Xbox Series X|S - 60,834 PlayStation 4 - 997

January 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 116,283 Switch - 77,742 Xbox Series X|S - 75,235 PlayStation 4 - 1,010

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 98,568 Switch - 65,735 Xbox Series X|S - 63,432 PlayStation 4 - 892

January 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 129,112 Switch - 92,231 Xbox Series X|S - 83,358 PlayStation 4 - 901

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 109,724 Switch - 77,721 Xbox Series X|S - 70,039 PlayStation 4 - 785

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

