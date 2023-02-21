PS5 Best-Selling Console, NS #2, XS #3 - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 58 minutes ago / 1,219 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 493,793 units sold for January 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 14.59 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 331,728 units to bring its lifetime sales to 47.12 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 309,620 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.95 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,380 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.64 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 236,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 156,000 units. PS4 sold 257,453 units for the month of January 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 153,485 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 77,051 (18.5%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 10,647 units (3.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 72,306 units (-18.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 28,492 units (-86.7%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by 1.11 million units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by 1.33 million units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 0.84 million units. It should be noted this is comparing January 2023 estimates to December 2022 estimates, the biggest sales month of the year.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for January 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 493,793 (14,592,017)
- Switch - 331,728 (47,118,594)
- Xbox Series X|S - 309,620 (11,945,963)
- PlayStation 4 - 4,380 (41,636,969)
USA hardware estimates for January 2023:
- PlayStation 5 - 418,538
- Switch - 280,370
- Xbox Series X|S - 260,177
- PlayStation 4 - 3,898
Weekly Sales:
January 7, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 131,912
- Switch - 86,528
- Xbox Series X|S - 78,744
- PlayStation 4 - 1,352
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 111,623
- Switch - 73,263
- Xbox Series X|S - 65,872
- PlayStation 4 - 1,224
January 14, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 116,486
- Switch - 75,227
- Xbox Series X|S - 72,283
- PlayStation 4 - 1,117
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 98,623
- Switch - 63,651
- Xbox Series X|S - 60,834
- PlayStation 4 - 997
January 21, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 116,283
- Switch - 77,742
- Xbox Series X|S - 75,235
- PlayStation 4 - 1,010
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 98,568
- Switch - 65,735
- Xbox Series X|S - 63,432
- PlayStation 4 - 892
January 28, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 129,112
- Switch - 92,231
- Xbox Series X|S - 83,358
- PlayStation 4 - 901
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 109,724
- Switch - 77,721
- Xbox Series X|S - 70,039
- PlayStation 4 - 785
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
Hi, I was wondering on the weekly hardware comparisons if there could be a North America graph as well as the USA graph that is already there?
given the fact that there is no hype/excitement around xbox with no first party releases, these are pretty good numbers.
I didn't like this format global sales should come first and then sales by separate regions. the graphic at the beginning of the page looks weird.