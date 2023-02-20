Hogwarts Legacy Takes the Top 3 Spots on the Italian Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has dominated the Italian charts for Week 6, 2023, which ended February 12, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 version debuted in first place, the PC version in second place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in third place.

FIFA 23 (NS) is down one spot to fourth place, while the PlayStation 4 version fell from first to fifth place. The PlayStation 5 version dropped down to 10th place.

There are three Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while there were three PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, one PC title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 6, 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) - NEW Hogwarts Legacy (PC) - NEW Hogwarts Legacy (XS) - NEW FIFA 23 (NS) FIFA 23 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* NBA 2K23 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* FIFA 23 (PS5)

*Digital sales not included

