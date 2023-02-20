Hogwarts Legacy Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 12, 2023.

NBA 2K23 is up one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from fourth to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fourth place.

The Last of Us Remastered, following the success of the HBO TV series, has re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Sea of Thieves and and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War also re-entered the top 10 this week in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy - NEW NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Remastered Sea of Thieves Middle-Earth: Shadow of War WWE 2K22

