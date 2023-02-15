Stray Blade Launches April 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Point Blank Games announced Stray Blade will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 20.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Stray Blade‘s well-balanced mix of alluring narrative and challenging combat rewards adaptable, curious adventurers. Point Blank Games focuses primarily on the action thanks to the hyper-responsive combat system that allows quick reactions and precise attacks to fully control the flow of battle. Death is inevitable but not a hindrance, with an accessible approach providing explicit in-game indicators for crucial combat elements, and an overall structure that minimizes frustration.

Accompanied by the Xhinnon wolf Boji, traverse the ancient land of Acrea and discover the cause of its demise centuries ago. Build upon that companionship and rely on each other’s talent and skills to survive. Call upon an arsenal of weapons, or craft them out of surrounding resources to ensure the next battle ends in triumph. Take a moment to bask in the serene fantasy environments hinting at a life that once was in this mysterious yet adrenaline-filled adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles