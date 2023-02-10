Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 5, 2023.

The boxing game, Undisputed, is the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to second place, NBA 2K23 jumps from ninth to third place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II shoots its way up three spots to fourth place.

Forspoken after debuting in second place the previous week has dropped out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Undisputed - NEW Dead Space Assassin's Creed Valhalla WWE 2K22 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

