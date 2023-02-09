PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe Headed to PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC Later This Year - News

Developer Q-Games announced PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2023.

In PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, clean up the streets of Junktown and trash anyone who gets in your way!

Take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city in the not-so-distant future. Sweep the streets alone or form the ultimate team with up to four players. Time is money in Junktown, so stack that trash high and toss to your squad to boost efficiency for bigger rewards.

Garbage collection is only part of the job! Robotic rivals will attack and interfere so it’s up to you to dispose of them while staying on schedule. Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving high scores, unlocking new characters, and customization options.

Explore five vibrant, uniquely themed areas with over 25 stages.

Master the art of fast and frantic garbage collecting, either solo or with up to four players.

Supports both Online and Local Cooperative Play.

Master multiple fighting styles and unlock a variety of melee and ranged weapons.

Weapon drops make no two playthroughs the same.

Customize your garbage truck with over 100 unique custom parts.

Unlock and recruit a variety of Scrappers for your roster.

Challenge your friends in fun and competitive mini-games.

Immerse yourself in a pop-art cyberpunk-world that draws inspiration from real-world Japan.

