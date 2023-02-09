PS5 Best-Selling Console on the Japanese Charts with Over 93,000 Units Sold - Sales

/ 735 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,191 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 5, 2023. The game has now sold 4,807,491 units at retail.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in second place with sales of 14,298 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,858 units. Fire Emblem Engage (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 12,920 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 93,026 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 55,736 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 14,644 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 953 units, and the 3DS sold 70 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 31,191 (4,807,491) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,298 (3,862,841) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,858 (5,142,172) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 12,920 (185,920) [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 9,522 (50,281) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,723 (3,032,742) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,461 (994,203) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,346 (1,169,936) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,128 (5,116,872) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,480 (2,840,736)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 76,450 (2,343,017) Switch OLED Model – 32,780 (3,849,141) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 16,576 (361,727) Xbox Series S – 14,277 (244,155) Switch – 12,415 (19,163,038) Switch Lite – 10,541 (5,195,707) PlayStation 4 – 953 (7,851,829) Xbox Series X – 367 (173,885) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 70 (1,190,450)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles