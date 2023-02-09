Forspoken and Dead Space Debut on the Italian Charts - Sales

Forspoken (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 4, 2023, which ended January 29, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 version of the Dead Space remake debuted in third place.

FIFA 23 (PS5) remained in second place, while the PlayStation 4 version dropped one spot to fourth place. The Switch version remained in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

There are five PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, while there were three for the Nintendo Switch and two for the PlayStation 4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 4, 2023:

Forspoken (PS5) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS5) Dead Space (PS5) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* God of War: Ragnarok (PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)

