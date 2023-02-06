SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Debuts on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending February 4, 2023. Sales increased 11 percent week-on-week.

God of War Ragnarök is up one spot to second place with sales not far behind FIFA 23. With more PS5 stock available this week, sales for the game did increase 12 percent.

The remake of Dead Space after debuting in first has dropped to third place. Sales for the game were down 52 percent in its second week.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake was the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in 10th place.

Sales for The Last of Us has seen a boost thanks in part to the success of the HBO TV series. Sales this week have leveled off as The Last of Us Part I remained in 15th place with sales down four percent.

Fire Emblem Engage in its third week fell to 16th place with sales dropping 54 percent. Forspoken in its second week dropped down to 20th place with sales decreasing 83 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök Dead Space Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Pokémon Violet

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - NEW

