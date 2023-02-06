PS5 Dominates the French Charts as Forspoken and Dead Space Debut - Sales

Forspoken (PS5) has debuted in first place on French charts for week 4, 2023, according to SELL.

The remake of Dead Space debuted in second place. God of War Ragnarök (PS5) dropped one spot to third place. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) remained in fourth place.

Fire Emblem Engage (NS) in it second week fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Forspoken Dead Space God of War: Ragnarök

Xbox Series X|S

Dead Space Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) NBA 2K23 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem Engage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 PC Battlefield 2042 Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

