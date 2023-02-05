Hogwarts Legacy Pre-orders Top the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 328 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy have taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 5, 2023, which ended February 5, 2023. Another edition of the game came in fourth place.

Steam Deck for the first time since the week ending November 13, 2022 was not the best-seller on these charts. It had to settle for second place this week.

There were two versions of the remake of Dead Space with one version in third place and another in eighth place. This is the second week the game has been available.

Undisputed is the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in fifth place.

Hi-Fi Rush in its second week on the charts climbed up two spots to sixth place. Project Zomboid re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Steam Deck Dead Space (2023) Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Undisputed - NEW Hi-Fi Rush Project Zomboid Dead Space (2023) Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles