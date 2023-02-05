PS5 Sales in the UK Nearly Doubled in January Year-on-Year - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has announced PlayStation 5 stock in the UK has improved a lot so far in 2023 compared to last year.

PlayStation 5 sales in the UK nearly doubled in January year-on-year with sales up 98 percent.

"PS5 stock coming thick and fast. In January in the UK, PS5 sales were up over 98% compared with the same month last year," said Dring. "This week, God of War Ragnarok is No.2 in the charts… and that’s due to rising stock levels."

PS5 stock coming thick and fast. In January in the UK, PS5 sales were up over 98% compared with the same month last year. This week, God of War Ragnarok is No.2 in the charts… and that’s due to rising stock levels — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) February 5, 2023

