DualSense Edge Controller Has a Smaller Battery Than Original DualSense

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially released the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller today and a teardown of the controller has shown it has a smaller internal battery than the original PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation had previously stated the DualSense Edge controller has a "moderately shorter" battery life than the original DualSense controller due to having "more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design."

Australian's Budd's Controllers in a teardown video has revealed the DualSense Edge controller has a smaller battery. The DualSense Edge has a 1050 mAh (milliampere-hour) battery, while the original DualSense has a 1,560 mAh battery. The PS4 DualShock 4 controller had a 1,000 mAh battery.

Check out the battery size difference/ pic.twitter.com/oAOS7yWbiM — Budd's Controllers (@buddscontroller) January 26, 2023

The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99 / 29,980 yen, while the replaceable stick modules will also be available on the same day for $19.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 / 2,680 yen.

