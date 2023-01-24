Stealth Strategy Game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Developer Mimimi Games has announced stealth strategy game, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2023.

View the first gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ahoy, cursed pirate!

This is Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, an all-new stealth strategy game set during an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy.

The Curse of Lost Souls haunts the mysterious island chain known as the Lost Caribbean, which is under the control of the terrible forces of the Inquisition. They despise all that is supernatural and use soul devouring fire to hunt cursed pirates like you!

Assemble Your Cursed Pirate Crew

Embark on a journey with cursed pirate Afia and seek the legendary Black Pearls to revive a cursed crew of your own. Each of your eight shipmates is a playable character with an individual personality and armed with unique supernatural powers. Launch friend or foe with Gaelle’s magical cannon, use Mr. Mercury’s soul anchor to open a magic portal or dash across spacetime for split second stealth attacks with Afia’s mythical sword.

Outsmart Your Enemy

Pull-off an epic heist and salvage a mysterious treasure of otherworldly power to defy the army of the Inquisition. Infiltrate their fortresses. Sneak behind enemy lines. Cleverly combine the magical skills of your crew to take out a variety of enemies with carefully considered tactics. Feel like a brilliant mastermind when your plan clicks perfectly into place!

Your Ship, Your Home

Join The Red Marley, a ghost ship with a living soul. On deck, plan your next adventure or just hang out with your crew mates while they enjoy their un-life. Get to know these legendary cursed pirates of the Lost Caribbean. With individual character missions find out about their backstories, learn who they are and what led them on their cursed journeys.

Explore the Lost Caribbean

Go ashore a variety of exotic islands in the Lost Caribbean. From locales oozing with cursed soul magic to tropical beaches and lively pirate shanty towns: Every island is a unique hand-crafted sandbox where adventures await.

Play It Your Way

Freely select your crew members before embarking on each mission. Utilize their unique abilities to find new strategies against the forces of the Inquisition. Plot your own path to enter and exit each island, be stealthy or more head-on in your play style and use the environment to your advantage. It’s your playground to experiment in!

Manipulate Time and Experiment

The powerful time-manipulating magic of your ghost ship is yours to wield. Pause time to consider your strategic choices or queue up multiple character actions. Capture a memory of every passing moment, to instantly return to if things go south. Change your approach and tactics to discover own unique solutions to each moment in the game—in your own time!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles