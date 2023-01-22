GTA Trilogy and Persona 3 Portable Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 3, 2023, which ended January 22, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was one of two new releases in the top 10 as it debuted in eighth place. Persona 3 Portable debuted in ninth place.

The pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place ahead of its release next month. Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in third place.

Two versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 were in the top 10 in fourth place and 10th place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped two spots to fifth place and Elden Ring dropped one spot to sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week:

Steam Deck Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - NEW Persona 3 Portable - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

