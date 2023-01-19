Endless Dungeon Launches May 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Amplitude Studios announced Endless Dungeon will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 18.

The rogue-lite tactical action game will launch later for the Nintendo Switch.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Endless Dungeon is our upcoming rogue-lite tactical action game. It’s a top-down twin-stick shooter with a twist of tower defense. Assemble your band of heroes and make your way towards the core. And don’t forget to protect your crystal—you’ll need it to survive!

It might seem tough, but there’s satisfaction to be gained in going just a little bit further each time, unlocking new weapons, heroes, and finding out the secret behind the black magic that keeps bringing you back every time you die…

Pre-Orders

Digital and physical editions are available for pre-order via the official website, with some fantastic pre-launch bonuses and launch content available.

Pre-ordering the Endless Dungeon “Last Wish” Digital Edition on PC and console will grant players early access to the game—48 hours before launch, exclusive digital items such as a soundtrack featuring Lera Lynn and Arnaud Roy, a digital artbook, the “Pioneer Elite” skin pack, and more. Additionally, players who pre-order the “Last Wish” Digtial Edition on PC will gain access to the “Final Rodeo” OpenDev running from now until January 30, and the pre-launch Closed Beta.

Physical Edition

For those looking for a physical version, there’s a Day One edition available for pre-order while stocks last. This will come bundled with a physical version of the artbook, the Crystal Search card game, along with digital items like the soundtrack and skin packs. Pre-ordering the physical edition will not grant access to the OpenDev, Closed Beta, or Early Access.

“Final Rodeo” OpenDev

It’s time to test your mettle against new environments and new monsters! OpenDev, is a series of time-limited, targeted, pre-release gameplay scenarios that act as our way of collecting feedback from the community to help us shape the game.

This is our third OpenDev session for Endless Dungeon. It will run from now until January 30. We’ve incorporated some of your feedback from the first two, with many more changes still in the oven.

Whether you’ve been with us from the start or you’re about to dive in for the first time, we’re eager to get your feedback on how we can improve the game between now and the release on May 18th.

The “Final Rodeo” OpenDev includes:

Explore the station in single-player or coop-multiplayer

Run four different heroes through the gauntlet: Comrade (Gunsmith) [NEW!], Bunker (Tank), Blaze (Artificer), and Shroom (Medic)

Explore up to four different districts: Astral Harbor [NEW], Procedural Factory, Devotion Garden, and Labor Colony

Discover new parts of the Saloon: a workshop to modify your weapons, and beverages from the bar that change your playstyle

Fight against 15 different monsters, elite monsters, and for the first time, something a bit scarier… the Shelldiver.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

