Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic Trailer Released

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have released the official cinematic trailer for the upcoming open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

The video immerses viewers in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, giving fans a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the castle grounds and beyond, while also extending an invitation for players to become a part of the magic and live out their dreams of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The cinematic follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, providing an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. As the owl glides through the castle, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, including Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The owl’s journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers that players will face, as it narrowly avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard and a dragon’s fiery breath.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

