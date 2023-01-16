Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Best-Selling Game in the US in 2022 - Sales

/ 412 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the best-selling game in the US in 2022 and in December 2022, according to data from NPD.

Elden Ring was the second best-selling game in the US in 2022, followed by Madden NFL 23 in third, God of War: Ragnarök in fourth, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in fifth place.

There were two Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10: Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet in sixth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in eighth place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games.

When it comes to December 2022 sales in the US, Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet was the second best-selling game followed by God of War: Ragnarök in third, Madden NFL 23 in fourth, and FIFA 23 in fifth place.

Need for Speed: Unbound was one of two new releases in December 2022 in the top 10. It debuted in eighth place, while Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion debuted in 10th place.

Top 10 Selling Video Games (Retail and Digital), December 2022 Rank Rank Last Month Title Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 3 2 God of War: Ragnarok Sony (Corp) 4 5 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 5 6 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 6 4 Sonic Frontiers Sega 7 11 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 8 NEW Need for Speed: Unbound Electronic Arts 9 13 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 10 NEW Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion Square Enix Inc (Corp) * Digital sales not included

Rank Rank Last Month Title Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 3 3 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 4 5 God of War: Ragnarok Sony (Corp) 5 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 6 7 Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 7 9 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 8 6 Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 9 8 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 10 10 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers * Digital sales not included

^ Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles