Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Orders Top Game on the Steam Charts

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 2, 2023, which ended January 15, 2023.

The pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy in its second week in the top 10 came in second place to be the top game.

One Piece Odyssey was the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in third place, Raft re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and Elden Ring fell three spots to fifth place.

CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade came in seventh place and the Valve Index VR Kit in eighth place. High On Life took ninth place and Project Zomboid rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Raft Elden Ring One Piece Odyssey - NEW CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade Valve Index VR Kit High On Life Project Zomboid

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

