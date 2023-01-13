Best Action Game of 2022 - Article

It was quite a year for action titles, with a number of solid showings all-round, from more well-established AAA titles to smaller, indie IPs trying to make their mark on the scene. Fittingly, our shortlist has both, with God of War: Ragnarök and Bayonetta 3 representing two of the most famous action series in gaming, and Vampire Survivors checking in as a new indie rep looking to establish itself. Rounding out the list are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, back from the arcade to once again grace our TVs. But just like in a fight, only one can walk away victorious.

The Shortlist:

Bayonetta 3

God of War Ragnarök

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Vampire Survivors

The Runner-Up:

God of War Ragnarök

The two latest God of War games have received near universal acclaim, and with good reason. Combining some of the best storytelling in gaming with competent action was a solid foundation for the first title, but Ragnarök ups the ante by improving on many of the gameplay shortcomings of its predecessor and adding in some much-appreciated complexity. Expanded enemy variety, better bosses, and an expansion of Kratos’ moveset are just some of the ways in which Ragnarök improves upon the 2018 title and defines itself as an accomplished action title with an excellent narrative.

The Winner:

Bayonetta 3

But there can be only one winner, and given that Kratos’ original adventure was heavily inspired by a Hideki Kamiya game, it’s perhaps only fitting that in 2022 Kamiya demonstrated that his games are still the standard worth imitating. Bayonetta 3 retains the series’ reputation for high octane, fast-paced action, but kicks things up a notch with an extra character and a number of new mechanics. Bayonetta herself controls as well as she ever has, with new demon allies summonable mid-battle and a bevy of weapons to supplement her offensive capabilities, while newcomer Viola brings a more Metal Gear Rising-esque flavor to proceedings with a parry mechanic and her summon, Cheshire. After an eight year absence, it’s good to have the witch back, and we can only hope it won’t take another eight years for the next installment in the series.

