Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Orders Enter the Steam Charts for First Week of 2023 - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 1, 2023, which ended January 8, 2023.

Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are the two best-selling games this week remaining in second and third places, respectively.

The pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy entered the top 10 this week in fourth place ahead of its release next month.

Cyberpunk 2077 remained in fifth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to sixth place, and Ready or Not dropped three spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ready or Not FIFA 23 God of War Project Zomboid

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

