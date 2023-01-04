Beat Saber Headed to PlayStation VR2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2023 showcase announced Beat Games' virtual reality rhythm game, Beat Saber, will be getting a release on PlayStation VR2.

No other details were revealed. However, PlayStation VR2 is set to launch on February 22.

The standard PlayStation VR2 bundle is priced at $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen and includes the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

Beat Saber is available now for PlayStation VR, PC VR on Steam and Humble Store, as well as on the Rift.

Ready to get a PlayStation VR 2 so you can play Beat Saber? Stay tuned for details 🫶 pic.twitter.com/2DpJFxN1Zu — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 5, 2023

