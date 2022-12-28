Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 50th week of 2022.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuted in fifth place.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remained in second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took third place and Nintendo Switch Sports came in fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 has re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Minecraft is down one spot to seventh place, Splatoon 3 remained in eighth place, God Of War: Ragnarök fell four spots to ninth place, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down three spots to 10th place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 50, 2022: FIFA 23 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Minecraft Splatoon 3 God Of War: Ragnarök Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

