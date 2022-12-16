FIFA 23 Outsells Call of Duty to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 11, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from first to second place. God of War: Ragnarök is up from sixth to fourth place. NBA 2K23 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Pokémon Violet remained in third place, while Pokémon Scarlet dropped from fifth to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Violet God of War: Ragnarök NBA 2K23 Just Dance 2023 Edition Pokémon Scarlet Nintendo Switch Sports Need for Speed Unbound Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

