Cyber Hook Headed to PS4 on December 9 - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Blazing Stick announced the platformer, Cyber Hook, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 9 for $14.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam on September 24, 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2021.

View the PS4 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cyber Hook features a gorgeous retrowave world where players use parkour skills and a grappling hook to speedrun through increasingly challenging levels. The game previously released on PC to much fanfare and is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

Cyber Hook hurtles players forward into deadly environments where they must avoid falling to their death, fight enemies, manipulate time and blast blocks with a laser gun. While speeding through a vibrant synthwave world players will use parkour skills and a grappling hook to scale and ride walls to complete the courses in record time.

Marathon Mode

Run through a bevy of levels in a row without having time ever stop and see if you can make it to the top of the leaderboards. Challenge yourself in full game Marathon with over 70 levels, Monthly Marathons, and Per World Marathons.

Intense Parkour Action

Fast-paced 3D parkour gameplay that plunges you through intense platforming challenges. Scale and ride walls, but be careful to time jumps correctly or you’ll plunge to your death.

Tools At Your Disposal

Use a grappling hook to fly through levels by hooking yourself onto blocks, while blasting foes and blocks with a laser finger gun.

Alter the Game

Warp time to save yourself from falling and discover new movement options to make it past challenges. In Cyber Hook, you can forge your own path by abusing physics and breaking the level design.

Levels Galore

Over 70 levels at launch to test your parkour skills.

Worldwide Leaderboards

Compete with other players using the region or worldwide leaderboard and watch others play in-game to determine the best strategies to make it through levels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles