Pokemon Violet Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, Pokemon Scarlet Debuted in 2nd - Sales

/ 649 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Pokémon Violet debuted in first place on French charts for week 45, according to SELL. Pokémon Scarlet debuted in second place, while the dual pack debuted in third place.

God of War: Ragnarök for the PlayStation 5 in its second week fell from first to fourth place.

The PS4 version of FIFA 23 is down one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Xbox One FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Pokémon Violet Pokémon Scarlet Pokémon Scarlet + Violet Dual Pack PC Football Manager 2023 Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 23

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles