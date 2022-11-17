Rocket Flair Studios Announces Survival Game Surviving the Abyss - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Rocket Flair Studios have announced deep sea survival simulation game, Surviving the Abyss, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Steam Early Access on January 17, 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Earth, 1976. The cold war is in full swing and you have been tasked to construct and direct a deep sea research facility working to perfect and weaponize human cloning. Survive against the odds in the unforgiving abyss maintaining oxygen, power, food and much more to keep your crew alive. Discover and mine resources for construction, light your way in the dark, explore and expand into your surroundings to advance your research. Capture the diverse, highly-adapted flora and fauna of the deep, but beware: the darkness hides unexpected horrors, with only the light keeping them at bay.

Key Features:

Be the Overseer Lead a team of scientists conducting genetic experiments on local wildlife on the ocean floor. Keep your population sane, obedient and alive as you expand your base and discover the secrets of cloning and genetic research. Improve life and progress in your facility by researching advanced technologies. The fate of your crew is in your hands! Make crucial decisions through the event system.

Expand Your Base Ensure the survival of your crew by planning, placing and building essential infrastructure for manufacturing, research and life support. Expand and optimize your base and its available resources. Connect your buildings and mining facilities efficiently with tunnels and powerlines. Conquer the uneven terrain of the ocean floor with clever planning and vertical construction.

Explore the Darkness Build light pylons and push back the darkness to expand your base. Secure resources far away from your main base by using exploration submarines and outposts. Prevent disaster by making sure power does not fail, together with life support and light sources.

Face Your Fear Your crew senses it, and so do you. Something is lurking at the edge of darkness, slithering and seething. Darkness is danger, light is safety. Do not turn off the light.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles