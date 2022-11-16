Mario and Zelda Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Turns 70 Today - News

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator for some of the most iconic video games at Nintendo, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. He was born on November 16, 1952.

Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977 and helped create the art for the arcade game Sheriff in 1979. He was tasked to design another arcade game for 1981, which turned into Donkey Kong.

He was responsible for the early success of Nintendo in the video game console market with the NES / Famicom games Super Mario Bros. in 1985 and The Legend of Zelda in 1986. He was the director, producer, and designer on these games.

Miyamoto has worked on dozens of games for Nintendo over the decades. Other titles include Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Galaxy, and many more.

