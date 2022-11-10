Cyberpunk Roguelite ArcRunner Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Trickjump Games have announced roguelite action game, ArcRunner, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On board the Titan-Class space-station “The Arc,” a meta-virus has infected KORE—the station AI. Every robot on the station immediately turned on its inhabitants, and they’ve all mysteriously disappeared—location unknown. ​

The ArcRunner Protocol is Initialized – The stored mind of the greatest tactical operative downloaded into a cybernetic android body and released with one goal: Defeat the zone Guardians, make it to KORE and restore it to sanity.

– The stored mind of the greatest tactical operative downloaded into a cybernetic android body and released with one goal: Defeat the zone Guardians, make it to KORE and restore it to sanity. Who Will You Be? – Play as the greatest tactical operative and select your new cybernetic android body from three templates—Soldier, Ninja, or Hacker .

– Play as the greatest tactical operative and select your new cybernetic android body from three templates—Soldier, Ninja, or Hacker . Gather Your Weapons – Keep an eye out for new weapons as you move through The Arc! Upgrade your weapons and abilities with upgrades and augmentations.

– Keep an eye out for new weapons as you move through The Arc! Upgrade your weapons and abilities with upgrades and augmentations. Perfect Your Run – Utilize the Autodoc to equip powerful augmentations for your character which can impact weapon damage as well as add movement abilities and extra guns!

– Utilize the Autodoc to equip powerful augmentations for your character which can impact weapon damage as well as add movement abilities and extra guns! Stunning Cyberpunk Stylised 3D Graphics – Battle your way through a dystopian cyberpunk metropolis or the graceful residences of the rich, with each level layout completely randomized.

– Battle your way through a dystopian cyberpunk metropolis or the graceful residences of the rich, with each level layout completely randomized. Play With a Friend… or Two – Why battle KORE yourself when you could do so with the help of your friends? Play ArcRunner online with up to three players and defeat the evil AI together!

Choose Your Playstyle

Play as the greatest tactical operative and select your new cybernetic android body from three body templates. Choose to be either the soldier, ninja, or hacker depending on your playstyle.

Become an all-around combat champion, a fast and lethal fighter or a specialist in infiltration and subversion—the choice is yours! Each character comes equipped with their own weapon or ability that mirrors their tactical advantages, from the energy hammer, the katana, or a shock blast attack. ​

Explore a Stunning Cyberpunk World

From the dystopian backstreets of a futuristic metropolis, to the high rise residences of The Arc’s elite, explore the stunning neon lit world of ArcRunner! With randomly generated levels and new experiences each time, no run will be the same.

Traverse The Arc and defeat every zone Guardian to make it to KORE and restore it to sanity!

Choose Powerful Augmentations

Visit the Autodoc at the end of each level to choose from one of countless powerful upgrades and change your strategies on the fly! Each augment may be upgraded up to ten times, with different augments available for each class.

Choose between augments that increase your weapon damage, increased movement abilities, extra weapon slots, and many more! Find your perfect combination to build your character the way you want to play them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles