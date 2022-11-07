Overwatch 2 Tops 35 Million Players in First Month - News

Activision Blizzard in its earnings report for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year announced Overwatch 2 has surpassed 35 million players in its first month.

"Over 35 million people played the game in its first month, including many who were new to Overwatch," said Activision Blizzard. "The expanded community is engaging deeply, with average daily player numbers for the first month of Overwatch 2 more than double that of its acclaimed predecessor.

"Player investment is also off to a strong start, positioning the title to be a meaningful contributor to Blizzard's business in the fourth quarter. Blizzard is looking forward to delivering an ambitious slate of regular seasonal updates for Overwatch 2 that introduce new characters, maps and modes, including the game’s much-anticipated PvE mode planned for 2023."

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play title for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

