God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio via Twitter have posted the different graphics modes for the different versions of God of War Ragnarök.

There are six graphics modes available on the PlayStation 5, two available on the PlayStation 4 Pro, and one on the standard PlayStation 4. On the PS5 there are three graphics modes that favor performance and three that favor quality.

Check out the breakdown below:

PlayStation 5:

Favor Performance 1440-2160P 60 FPS Target

Favor Performance + High Frame Rate (HFR) 1440P Unlocked 60 FPS

Favor Performance + HFR + Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 1440P 60 FPS Target

Favor Quality 2160p (Native 4K) 30 FPS Target

Favor Quality + HFR 1800-2160P 40 FPS Target

Favor Quality + HFR + VRR 1800-2160P Unlocked 40 FPS



PlayStation 4 Pro:

Favor Performance 1080-1656p Unlocked 30 FPS

Favor Quality 1440-1656p 30 FPS Target



PlayStation 4:

1080p

30 FPS Target

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!



Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles