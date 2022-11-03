God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 59 minutes ago / 221 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio via Twitter have posted the different graphics modes for the different versions of God of War Ragnarök.
There are six graphics modes available on the PlayStation 5, two available on the PlayStation 4 Pro, and one on the standard PlayStation 4. On the PS5 there are three graphics modes that favor performance and three that favor quality.
Check out the breakdown below:
PlayStation 5:
- Favor Performance
- 1440-2160P
- 60 FPS Target
- Favor Performance + High Frame Rate (HFR)
- 1440P
- Unlocked 60 FPS
- Favor Performance + HFR + Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
- 1440P
- 60 FPS Target
- Favor Quality
- 2160p (Native 4K)
- 30 FPS Target
- Favor Quality + HFR
- 1800-2160P
- 40 FPS Target
- Favor Quality + HFR + VRR
- 1800-2160P
- Unlocked 40 FPS
PlayStation 4 Pro:
- Favor Performance
- 1080-1656p
- Unlocked 30 FPS
- Favor Quality
- 1440-1656p
- 30 FPS Target
PlayStation 4:
- 1080p
- 30 FPS Target
With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!— Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022
Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb
God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.
Man I wonder what the pc spec will be for this next year. Last god of war needs an rtx 3080. Which I do have but it’s mobile version not desktop. Maybe I can run it in 1440p
I'm pretty sure you do not need an RTX 3080 for God of War on PC.
Minimum reqs are as low as GTX 960 and recommended is GTX 1060.
So RTX 3080 (even mobile); is way above the reqs. I have an RTX 3080 Ti in my laptop (mine: https://www.razer.com/ca-en/gaming-laptops/Razer-Blade-15/RZ09-0421PEF3-R3U1) and I can pretty much run everything at ultra. I would not be worried with your RTX 3080 :) You should be able to have a very good experience in 1440p :)
On the PS5 I would probably go with that first mode that targets 1440p-2160p with a 60fps target. Seems like the best balance